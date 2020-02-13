Henry Schein Inc is Among the Companies in the Health Care Distributors Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (HSIC, CAH, ABC, PDCO, OMI)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Henry Schein Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 24.28. Cardinal Health is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 23.92. Amerisourceberge ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 20.16.

Patterson Cos follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 19.27, and Owens & Minor rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 18.19.

