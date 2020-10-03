Henry Schein Inc is Among the Companies in the Health Care Distributors Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (HSIC, PDCO, ACET, MCK, CAH)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Henry Schein Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 0.77. Following is Patterson Cos with a EV/Sales of 0.55. Aceto Corp ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 0.41.

Mckesson Corp follows with a EV/Sales of 0.16, and Cardinal Health rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.14.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cardinal Health. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cardinal Health in search of a potential trend change.