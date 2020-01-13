Henry Schein Inc is Among the Companies in the Health Care Distributors Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (HSIC, CAH, ABC, PDCO, OMI)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Henry Schein Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 22.51. Following is Cardinal Health with a a price to cash flow ratio of 20.14. Amerisourceberge ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 18.32.

Patterson Cos follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 17.89, and Owens & Minor rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 13.27.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Owens & Minor on December 16th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $5.50. Since that call, shares of Owens & Minor have fallen 10.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.