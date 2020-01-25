Cardinal Health is Among the Companies in the Health Care Distributors Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (CAH, MCK, ABC, HSIC, OMI)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Cardinal Health ranks highest with a CE of $7,000. Following is Mckesson Corp with a CE of $3,000. Amerisourceberge ranks third highest with a CE of $2,000.

Henry Schein Inc follows with a CE of $175, and Owens & Minor rounds out the top five with a CE of $105.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Mckesson Corp on January 10th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $144.34. Since that recommendation, shares of Mckesson Corp have risen 7.5%. We continue to monitor Mckesson Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.