Aceto Corp is Among the Companies in the Health Care Distributors Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (ACET, OMI, ABC, CAH, MCK)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Aceto Corp ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.01. Following is Owens & Minor with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.04. Amerisourceberge ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.11.

Cardinal Health follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.12, and Mckesson Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.15.

