Zoetis Inc Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (ZTS)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $136.25 on a volume of 110K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Zoetis Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $92.91 and a high of $146.26 and are now at $131.75, 42% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

