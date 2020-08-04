Zendesk Inc Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (ZEN)

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $62.62 on a volume of 406K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Zendesk Inc have traded between a low of $50.23 and a high of $94.79 and are now at $61.08, which is 22% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

