Yum! Brands Inc Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) traded at a new 52-week low today of $57.25. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 241,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.6 million shares.

There is potential upside of 52.7% for shares of Yum! Brands Inc based on a current price of $57.33 and an average consensus analyst price target of $87.56. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $97.48 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $106.00.

Yum! Brands, Inc, owns and franchises quick-service restaurants worldwide. The Company develops, operates, franchises, and licenses a worldwide system of restaurants which prepare, package, and sell a menu of food items.

Yum! Brands Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $119.72 and the current low of $57.25 and are currently at $57.33 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Yum! Brands Inc and will alert subscribers who have YUM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.