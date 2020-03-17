Yum! Brands Inc Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) traded at a new 52-week low today of $63.42. So far today approximately 773,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.3 million shares.

Yum! Brands, Inc, owns and franchises quick-service restaurants worldwide. The Company develops, operates, franchises, and licenses a worldwide system of restaurants which prepare, package, and sell a menu of food items.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Yum! Brands Inc have traded between the current low of $63.42 and a high of $119.72 and are now at $63.45. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

Yum! Brands Inc has overhead space with shares priced $63.45, or 27.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $87.56. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $99.04 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $106.40.

