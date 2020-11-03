Yum! Brands Inc Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) traded today at a new 52-week low of $82.63. So far today approximately 131,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2 million shares.

Yum! Brands Inc has overhead space with shares priced $83.25, or 4.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $87.56. Yum! Brands Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $100.97 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $106.87.

Yum! Brands, Inc, owns and franchises quick-service restaurants worldwide. The Company develops, operates, franchises, and licenses a worldwide system of restaurants which prepare, package, and sell a menu of food items.

In the past 52 weeks, Yum! Brands Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $82.63 and a high of $119.72 and are now at $83.25. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

