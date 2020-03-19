Yelp Inc: New 52-Week Low Set Today (YELP)

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) traded today at a new 52-week low of $12.90. Approximately 355,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.3 million shares.

Yelp Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $40.99 and the current low of $12.90 and are currently at $15.70 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

There is potential upside of 214.9% for shares of Yelp Inc based on a current price of $15.70 and an average consensus analyst price target of $49.43. Yelp Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $32.20 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $33.54.

Yelp Inc. operates a social networking, user review, and local search website. The Company provides the site as a guide for online search capabilities for its visitors to find reviews and details about local businesses. Yelp provides listings for businesses throughout the United States and Canada.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Yelp Inc and will alert subscribers who have YELP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.