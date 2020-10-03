Xylem Inc: The Losing Streak Continues (XYL)

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) traded at a new 52-week low today of $72.15. Approximately 390,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.3 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Xylem Inc have traded between the current low of $72.15 and a high of $89.34 and are now at $75.38. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.09% higher and 0.10% higher over the past week, respectively.

Xylem, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer, equipment, and service provider for water and wastewater applications addressing the full-cycle of water from collection, distribution, and use to the return of water to the environment. The Company's products include water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, industrial pumps, valves, heat exchangers, and dispensing equipment.

Potential upside of 5.6% exists for Xylem Inc, based on a current level of $75.38 and analysts' average consensus price target of $79.62. Xylem Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $79.42 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $82.69.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Xylem Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Xylem Inc in search of a potential trend change.