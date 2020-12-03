Xilinx Inc Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) traded today at a new 52-week low of $69.67. Approximately 219,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.8 million shares.

Xilinx Inc has overhead space with shares priced $70.28, or 5.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $74.50. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $90.88 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $99.91.

Xilinx, Inc. designs, develops, and markets complete programmable logic solutions. The Company's solutions include advanced integrated circuits, software design tools, predefined system functions delivered as cores of logic, and field engineering support. Xilinx sells its products through several channels of distribution to customers in the United States and overseas.

In the past 52 weeks, Xilinx Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $69.67 and a high of $141.60 and are now at $70.28. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

