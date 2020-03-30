MySmarTrend
Xilinx Inc Crosses Above its 10-day MA (XLNX)

Written on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 10:33am
By James Quinn

Today, shares of Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $75.61 on a volume of 222K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Xilinx Inc has traded in a range of $67.68 to $141.60 and is now at $77.08, 14% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.83% lower and 2.69% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Xilinx Inc on January 29th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $89.88. Since that call, shares of Xilinx Inc have fallen 16.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

