Xerox Corp Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) traded today at a new 52-week low of $17.00. Approximately 147,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.4 million shares.

There is potential upside of 88.6% for shares of Xerox Corp based on a current price of $19.75 and an average consensus analyst price target of $37.25. Xerox Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $33.74 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $35.03.

Xerox Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $39.47 and the current low of $17.00 and are currently at $19.75 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

Xerox Corporation develops document management technology solutions. The Company offers workflow automation, enterprise content management, document transaction processing, packaging printing, and managed print services. Xerox serves banking, education, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retails industries worldwide.

