Wynn Resorts Ltd: New 52-Week Low Set Today (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) traded today at a new 52-week low of $48.20. So far today approximately 1.7 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.8 million shares.

There is potential upside of 322.3% for shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd based on a current price of $50.23 and an average consensus analyst price target of $212.12. Wynn Resorts Ltd shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $120.71 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $122.91.

In the past 52 weeks, Wynn Resorts Ltd share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $48.20 and a high of $153.41 and are now at $50.23. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.6% lower and 3.56% lower over the past week, respectively.

Wynn Resorts Limited owns and operates luxury hotels and destination casino resorts in Las Vegas, Nevada and in Macau, China. The Resorts feature guest rooms and suites, restaurants, a golf course, and an on-site luxury automotive dealership.

