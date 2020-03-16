Wynn Resorts Ltd: The Losing Streak Continues (WYNN)

Shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) traded today at $58.50, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 643,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 3.6 million shares.

Over the past year, Wynn Resorts Ltdhas traded in a range of $58.50 to $153.41 and are now at $62.96. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.7%.

Wynn Resorts Limited owns and operates luxury hotels and destination casino resorts in Las Vegas, Nevada and in Macau, China. The Resorts feature guest rooms and suites, restaurants, a golf course, and an on-site luxury automotive dealership.

There is potential upside of 236.9% for shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd based on a current price of $62.96 and an average consensus analyst price target of $212.12. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $121.00 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $124.69.

