Ww Grainger Inc Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) traded today at $222.06, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 57,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 391,000 shares.

Ww Grainger Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $346.60 and the current low of $222.06 and are currently at $223.37 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.19% lower and 2.67% lower over the past week, respectively.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. distributes maintenance, repair, and operating supplies, and related information to the commercial, industrial, contractor, and institutional markets in North America. The Company's products include motors, HVAC equipment, lighting, hand and power tools, pumps, and electrical equipment.

There is potential upside of 28.8% for shares of Ww Grainger Inc based on a current price of $223.37 and an average consensus analyst price target of $287.69. Ww Grainger Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $297.02 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $301.19.

