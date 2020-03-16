Wr Berkley Corp Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) traded at a new 52-week low today of $47.03. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 89,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Wr Berkley Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $47.03 and a high of $127.73 and are now at $50.02. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

W. R. Berkley Corporation operates as an insurance agency. The Company offers property casualty insurance and reinsurance products. W. R. Berkley serves customers globally.

Potential upside of 47.7% exists for Wr Berkley Corp, based on a current level of $50.02 and analysts' average consensus price target of $73.86. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $69.52 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $71.20.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Wr Berkley Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Wr Berkley Corp in search of a potential trend change.