Wpx Energy Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Wpx Energy (NYSE:WPX) traded today at a new 52-week low of $2.42. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 2 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 11.8 million shares.

There is potential upside of 752.4% for shares of Wpx Energy based on a current price of $2.54 and an average consensus analyst price target of $21.69. Wpx Energy shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $10.56 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $10.69.

In the past 52 weeks, Wpx Energy share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $2.42 and a high of $15.32 and are now at $2.54. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

WPX Energy Inc. operates as an independent natural gas and oil exploration and production company. The Company focuses on its natural gas reserve base and related NGLs in the Piceance Basin of the Rocky Mountain region, the Bakken Shale oil play in North Dakota, and the Marcellus Shale natural gas play in Pennsylvania.

