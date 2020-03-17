World Fuel Svcs Crosses Above its 10-day MA (INT)

Today, shares of World Fuel Svcs (NYSE:INT) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $24.90 on a volume of 149K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of World Fuel Svcs have traded between a low of $20.49 and a high of $44.37 and are now at $26.30, which is 28% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.29% lower and 3.35% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for World Fuel Svcs and will alert subscribers who have INT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.