Wintrust Finl: New 52-Week Low Set Today (WTFC)

Shares of Wintrust Finl (NASDAQ:WTFC) traded today at $29.01, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 82,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 417,000 shares.

Wintrust Finl (NASDAQ:WTFC) has potential upside of 223.7% based on a current price of $29.87 and analysts' consensus price target of $96.70. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $60.53 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $65.64.

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company providing community-based banking services in various suburbs of Chicago, Illinois. The Banks provides a variety of commercial and personal financial services to individuals, businesses, local governmental units, and institutions. Wintrust also has a financing services subsidiary and a trust subsidiary.

Wintrust Finl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $78.25 and the current low of $29.01 and are currently at $29.87 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.81% lower and 3.41% lower over the past week, respectively.

