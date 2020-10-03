Wintrust Finl: The Losing Streak Continues (WTFC)

Shares of Wintrust Finl (NASDAQ:WTFC) traded at a new 52-week low today of $41.55. So far today approximately 92,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 354,000 shares.

Wintrust Finl (NASDAQ:WTFC) has potential upside of 125.7% based on a current price of $42.84 and analysts' consensus price target of $96.70. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $63.90 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $66.51.

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company providing community-based banking services in various suburbs of Chicago, Illinois. The Banks provides a variety of commercial and personal financial services to individuals, businesses, local governmental units, and institutions. Wintrust also has a financing services subsidiary and a trust subsidiary.

Over the past year, Wintrust Finlhas traded in a range of $41.55 to $78.25 and are now at $42.84. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

