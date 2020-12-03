Williams-Sonoma: New 52-Week Low Set Today (WSM)

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) traded today at a new 52-week low of $45.79. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 124,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 794,000 shares.

Potential upside of 13.8% exists for Williams-Sonoma, based on a current level of $47.40 and analysts' average consensus price target of $53.94. Williams-Sonoma shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $67.18 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $70.58.

Williams-Sonoma share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $77.00 and the current low of $45.79 and are currently at $47.40 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. retails cooking and serving equipment, home furnishings, and home accessories through retail stores, mail order catalogs, and e-commerce.

