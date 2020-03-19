Williams Cos Inc Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) traded today at $8.41, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 1.1 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 15.3 million shares.

Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) has potential upside of 285.2% based on a current price of $8.50 and analysts' consensus price target of $32.74. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $20.26 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $23.42.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Williams Cos Inc have traded between the current low of $8.41 and a high of $29.55 and are now at $8.50. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.95% lower and 3.43% lower over the past week, respectively.

The Williams Companies, Inc. is an energy infrastructure company focused on connecting North America's hydrocarbon resource plays to growing markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and olefins. The Company owns and operates midstream gathering and processing assets, and interstate natural gas pipelines.

