Weyerhaeuser Co: The Losing Streak Continues (WY)

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) traded at a new 52-week low today of $15.03. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 324,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 5 million shares.

Over the past year, Weyerhaeuser Cohas traded in a range of $15.03 to $31.58 and are now at $15.06. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

Weyerhaeuser Company is an integrated forest products company with offices and operations worldwide. The Company primarily grows and harvests trees, develops and construct real estate, and makes a range of forest products. Weyerhaeuser is also classified as a REIT.

Potential upside of 147.6% exists for Weyerhaeuser Co, based on a current level of $15.06 and analysts' average consensus price target of $37.29. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $27.43 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $27.88.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Weyerhaeuser Co and will alert subscribers who have WY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.