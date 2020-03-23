Weyerhaeuser Co Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) traded at a new 52-week low today of $13.62. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 466,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 5.1 million shares.

Weyerhaeuser Co has overhead space with shares priced $13.65, or 63.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $37.29. Weyerhaeuser Co shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $27.33 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $27.35.

Weyerhaeuser Company is an integrated forest products company with offices and operations worldwide. The Company primarily grows and harvests trees, develops and construct real estate, and makes a range of forest products. Weyerhaeuser is also classified as a REIT.

Weyerhaeuser Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $31.58 and the current low of $13.62 and are currently at $13.65 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

