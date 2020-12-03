Wex Inc: The Losing Streak Continues (WEX)

Shares of Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) traded at a new 52-week low today of $110.02. Approximately 119,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 579,000 shares.

WEX Inc. provides payment processing and information management services to the United States commercial and government vehicle fleet industry. The Company markets services directly to businesses and government agencies with vehicle fleets, automotive manufacturers, and fuel retailers.

Wex Inc has overhead space with shares priced $112.15, or 39.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $185.73. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $204.72 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $210.21.

Wex Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $236.52 and the current low of $110.02 and are currently at $112.15 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

