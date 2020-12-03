Westrock Co: New 52-Week Low Set Today (WRK)

Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) traded at a new 52-week low today of $23.75. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 174,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.6 million shares.

Westrock Co has overhead space with shares priced $23.75, or 67.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $73.23. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $37.48 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $39.06.

Over the past year, Westrock Cohas traded in a range of $23.75 to $44.39 and are now at $23.75. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.36% lower and 2.34% lower over the past week, respectively.

WestRock Company provides consumer and corrugated packaging solutions. The Company offers merchandising displays, paperboard, recycling, and waste solutions. WestRock conducts business in the United States.

