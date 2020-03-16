Western Alliance: The Losing Streak Continues (WAL)

Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) traded at a new 52-week low today of $26.03. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 90,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 826,000 shares.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a multi-bank holding company. The Company provides a full range of banking and related services to businesses and consumers in Nevada, Arizona, and California.

Western Alliance share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $58.94 and the current low of $26.03 and are currently at $26.03 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.

Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) has potential upside of 167.0% based on a current price of $26.03 and analysts' consensus price target of $69.50. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $48.64 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $52.63.

