Wesco Intl: New 52-Week Low Set Today (WCC)

Wesco Intl (NYSE:WCC) traded today at a new 52-week low of $21.98. So far today approximately 76,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1 million shares.

Potential upside of 219.6% exists for Wesco Intl, based on a current level of $22.31 and analysts' average consensus price target of $71.30. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $47.77 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $49.10.

WESCO International, Inc. distributes electrical products and other industrial maintenance, repair, and operating supplies. The Company also provides integrated supply services. WESCO operates branches and distribution centers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Singapore, which serve customers worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wesco Intl have traded between the current low of $21.98 and a high of $61.32 and are now at $22.31. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.2%.

