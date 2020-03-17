Wells Fargo & Co: The Losing Streak Continues (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) traded today at a new 52-week low of $25.89. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 8.2 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 29 million shares.

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified financial services company providing banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, leasing, credit cards, and consumer finance. The Company operates through physical stores, the internet, and other distribution channels worldwide.

Potential upside of 126.8% exists for Wells Fargo & Co, based on a current level of $26.98 and analysts' average consensus price target of $61.19. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $45.36 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $48.26.

Wells Fargo & Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $54.75 and the current low of $25.89 and are currently at $26.98 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

