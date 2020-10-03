Weingarten Rlty Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Weingarten Rlty (NYSE:WRI) traded at a new 52-week low today of $24.39. So far today approximately 110,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 877,000 shares.

Over the past year, Weingarten Rltyhas traded in a range of $24.39 to $32.17 and are now at $24.86. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

Weingarten Realty Investors is a real estate investment trust with income producing properties primarily in the Southwest. The Trust properties include shopping centers, office and service centers, apartment projects, and office buildings.

Weingarten Rlty (NYSE:WRI) has potential upside of 22.7% based on a current price of $24.86 and analysts' consensus price target of $30.50. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $29.13 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $29.84.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Weingarten Rlty and will alert subscribers who have WRI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.