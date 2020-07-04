Weingarten Rlty Crosses Above its 10-day MA (WRI)

Today, shares of Weingarten Rlty (NYSE:WRI) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $14.27 on a volume of 425K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Weingarten Rlty have traded between a low of $12.21 and a high of $32.17 and are now at $15.25, which is 25% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Weingarten Rlty on January 3rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $30.37. Since that call, shares of Weingarten Rlty have fallen 54.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.