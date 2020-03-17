Wec Energy Group Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (WEC)

Today, shares of Wec Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $100.40 on a volume of 846K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Wec Energy Group share prices have been bracketed by a low of $75.88 and a high of $105.64 and are now at $101.17, 33% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

