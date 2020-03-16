Webster Finl Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Webster Finl (NYSE:WBS) traded at a new 52-week low today of $25.26. Approximately 60,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 688,000 shares.

There is potential upside of 141.5% for shares of Webster Finl based on a current price of $26.55 and an average consensus analyst price target of $64.11. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $45.34 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $46.97.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Webster Finl have traded between the current low of $25.26 and a high of $56.71 and are now at $26.55. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1% lower and 4.88% lower over the past week, respectively.

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company's banking subsidiary provides a wide range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses throughout southern New England and eastern New York State. Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage lending, financial planning, trust and investment services, as well as Internet banking.

