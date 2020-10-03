Watsco Inc: 52-Week High Recently Eclipsed (WSO)

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) traded at a new 52-week high today of $186.87. So far today approximately 76,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 249,000 shares.

Over the past year, Watsco Inc has traded in a range of $136.45 to $186.87 and is now at $183.90, 35% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.20% higher and 0.06% lower over the past week, respectively.

Watsco, Inc. distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment, as well as related parts and supplies. The Company operates various locations in the United States, with primary markets in the Sunbelt.

Potential upside of 3.6% exists for Watsco Inc, based on a current level of $183.90 and analysts' average consensus price target of $190.43. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $174.28 and further support at its 200-day MA of $168.93.

