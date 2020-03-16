Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Zions Bancorp (ZION)

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) traded today at a new 52-week low of $25.27. Approximately 346,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.1 million shares.

Zions Bancorporation is a bank holding company that operates full-service banking offices in western United States. The Company also offers an array of investment, mortgage, insurance, and electronic commerce services. In addition, Zions provides financing solutions for small businesses across the United States.

In the past 52 weeks, Zions Bancorp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $25.27 and a high of $52.48 and are now at $26.55. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.6%.

Zions Bancorp has overhead space with shares priced $26.55, or 55.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $59.72. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $44.68 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $45.40.

