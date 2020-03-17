Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Ww Grainger Inc (GWW)

Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) traded today at a new 52-week low of $225.98. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 61,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 377,000 shares.

Ww Grainger Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $346.60 and the current low of $225.98 and are currently at $228.06 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

There is potential upside of 26.1% for shares of Ww Grainger Inc based on a current price of $228.06 and an average consensus analyst price target of $287.69. Ww Grainger Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $297.51 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $307.58.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. distributes maintenance, repair, and operating supplies, and related information to the commercial, industrial, contractor, and institutional markets in North America. The Company's products include motors, HVAC equipment, lighting, hand and power tools, pumps, and electrical equipment.

