Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of World Fuel Svcs (INT)

Shares of World Fuel Svcs (NYSE:INT) traded today at $22.34, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 128,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 441,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, World Fuel Svcs share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $22.34 and a high of $44.37 and are now at $23.27. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% lower and 2.57% lower over the past week, respectively.

World Fuel Services Corporation markets aviation and marine fuel services. The Company provides aviation fuel and flight plans, weather reports, and other aviation related services to passenger, cargo, and charter airlines, as well as markets marine fuel and fuel management services to shipping companies and the US military.

World Fuel Svcs has overhead space with shares priced $23.27, or 28.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $32.50. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $38.11 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $38.32.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for World Fuel Svcs and will alert subscribers who have INT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.