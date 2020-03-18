Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) traded at a new 52-week low today of $29.01. Approximately 295,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 972,000 shares.

Williams-Sonoma share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $77.00 and the current low of $29.01 and are currently at $30.33 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. retails cooking and serving equipment, home furnishings, and home accessories through retail stores, mail order catalogs, and e-commerce.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) has potential upside of 77.9% based on a current price of $30.33 and analysts' consensus price target of $53.94. Williams-Sonoma shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $66.93 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $67.92.

