Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Wex Inc (WEX)

Shares of Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) traded at a new 52-week low today of $109.10. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 82,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 632,000 shares.

There is potential upside of 67.6% for shares of Wex Inc based on a current price of $110.83 and an average consensus analyst price target of $185.73. Wex Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $203.98 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $206.89.

WEX Inc. provides payment processing and information management services to the United States commercial and government vehicle fleet industry. The Company markets services directly to businesses and government agencies with vehicle fleets, automotive manufacturers, and fuel retailers.

In the past 52 weeks, Wex Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $109.10 and a high of $236.52 and are now at $110.83. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

