Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) traded at a new 52-week low today of $29.50. Approximately 2.5 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 24.2 million shares.

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified financial services company providing banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, leasing, credit cards, and consumer finance. The Company operates through physical stores, the internet, and other distribution channels worldwide.

Potential upside of 106.0% exists for Wells Fargo & Co, based on a current level of $29.70 and analysts' average consensus price target of $61.19. Wells Fargo & Co shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $46.85 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $48.50.

Over the past year, Wells Fargo & Cohas traded in a range of $29.50 to $54.75 and are now at $29.70. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

