Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Weingarten Rlty (WRI)

Weingarten Rlty (NYSE:WRI) traded today at a new 52-week low of $20.16. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 108,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 961,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Weingarten Rlty share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $20.16 and a high of $32.17 and are now at $20.80. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

Weingarten Realty Investors is a real estate investment trust with income producing properties primarily in the Southwest. The Trust properties include shopping centers, office and service centers, apartment projects, and office buildings.

Weingarten Rlty (NYSE:WRI) has potential upside of 46.6% based on a current price of $20.80 and analysts' consensus price target of $30.50. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $29.07 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $29.50.

