Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Webster Finl (WBS)

Shares of Webster Finl (NYSE:WBS) traded today at $29.48, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 183,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 594,000 shares.

Webster Finl has overhead space with shares priced $29.99, or 53.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $64.11. Webster Finl shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $47.21 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $47.35.

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company's banking subsidiary provides a wide range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses throughout southern New England and eastern New York State. Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage lending, financial planning, trust and investment services, as well as Internet banking.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Webster Finl have traded between the current low of $29.48 and a high of $56.71 and are now at $29.99. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Webster Finl and will alert subscribers who have WBS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.