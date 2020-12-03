Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) traded at a new 52-week low today of $97.06. Approximately 683,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 15.4 million shares.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) has potential upside of 24.6% based on a current price of $97.07 and analysts' consensus price target of $120.95. Walt Disney Co shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $135.81 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $137.94.

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company that conducts operations in media networks, studio entertainment, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and interactive media. The Company produces motion pictures, television programs, and musical recordings, as well as books and magazines.

In the past 52 weeks, Walt Disney Co share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $97.06 and a high of $153.41 and are now at $97.07. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.28% lower and 1.67% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Walt Disney Co on January 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $140.73. Since that call, shares of Walt Disney Co have fallen 25.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.