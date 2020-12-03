Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Walgreens Boots (WBA)

Shares of Walgreens Boots (NASDAQ:WBA) traded today at $43.02, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 427,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 5.9 million shares.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., operates retail drugstores that offer a wide variety of prescription and non-prescription drugs as well as general goods. The Company also offers health services, including primary and acute care, wellness, pharmacy and disease management services, and health and fitness.

Over the past year, Walgreens Bootshas traded in a range of $43.02 to $71.88 and are now at $43.05. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

Walgreens Boots (NASDAQ:WBA) has potential upside of 87.9% based on a current price of $43.05 and analysts' consensus price target of $80.87. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $52.51 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $54.33.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Walgreens Boots and will alert subscribers who have WBA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.