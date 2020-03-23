Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Visa Inc-Class A (V)

Visa Inc-Class A (NYSE:V) traded today at a new 52-week low of $139.02. So far today approximately 1.8 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 13 million shares.

Visa Inc. operates a retail electronic payments network and manages global financial services. The Company also offers global commerce through the transfer of value and information among financial institutions, merchants, consumers, businesses, and government entities.

Visa Inc-Class A has overhead space with shares priced $140.64, or 1.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $142.61. Visa Inc-Class A shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $182.09 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $192.50.

Visa Inc-Class A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $214.17 and the current low of $139.02 and are currently at $140.64 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

