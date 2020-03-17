Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Vereit Inc (VER)

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) traded at a new 52-week low today of $5.24. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 927,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 12.8 million shares.

Potential upside of 52.0% exists for Vereit Inc, based on a current level of $5.33 and analysts' average consensus price target of $8.09. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $9.26 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $9.39.

Over the past year, Vereit Inchas traded in a range of $5.24 to $10.18 and are now at $5.33. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

VEREIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, acquires, manages, leases, and finances a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office, and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT serves customers in the United States.

