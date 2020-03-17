Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Veeva Systems-A (VEEV)

Shares of Veeva Systems-A (NYSE:VEEV) traded today at $118.11, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 310,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.6 million shares.

Veeva Systems-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $176.90 and the current low of $118.11 and are currently at $121.78 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based business services. The Company offers enterprise applications, multichannel platform, customer relationship, and content management solutions. Veeva Systems serves customers in the United States.

Veeva Systems-A (NYSE:VEEV) defies analysts with a current price ($121.78) 41.2% above its average consensus price target of $71.64. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $147.64 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $152.94.

